Ex-Australia skipper Allan Border says spin unlikely to test India batsmen

Australian cricket team has decided to go spin-heavy for their upcoming tour of India. Having picked four spinners for the four-Test series starting on February 23, the Steven Smith-led side has made their intentions clear.

Allan Border, former Australian captain, is however not sure whether this ploy will work against the Indian batsmen.

“I’m not sure whether they’re going to beat them (India) just with spin options. They’ve got a phenomenally good batting line up, India. To get 20 wickets to win games, we’re going to have to show a lot more patience than we normally do,” Border said in an interview to SEN Radio.

The squad, to be led by Smith, includes six specialist batsmen, four spinners, three pace bowlers, two all-rounders and a wicket-keeper.

Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Steve O’Keefe and the uncapped Mitchell Swepson are the four specialist spinners, with part-timer Glenn Maxwell being another slow bowling option. Jackson Bird, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood are the specialist pacers while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is another option.

Border said Australia could have gone with a fourth specialist pacer, preferably Pat Cummins.

“I personally would have taken a gamble on another paceman, probably Pat Cummins. If you use Pat Cummins properly, he’s only probably got to bowl 16 overs in a day. You just do it in four short bursts and you just let him rip,” Border said.

“If I’m a batsman, I know who I prefer to face, even on a turning track. I think he’s (Cummins) a guy who could get some reverse swing as well, which will be really key to doing well over there.”

The Test series against India, the No 1 side in the world, begins on February 23 in Pune, followed by matches in Bangalore (March 4-8), Ranchi (March 16-20) and Dharamsala (March 25-29).