Feroz Shah Kotla to have stands named after Bishen Singh Bedi, Mohinder Amarnath

Having begun the tradition of honouring stalwarts with sections of the stadium named after them -- the Virender Sehwag Gate to start with -- the DDCA will now name stands of the Feroz Shah Kotla after legendary Bishen Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath.

The move is DDCA’s way of acknowledging the contribution of Bedi and Amarnath to Indian cricket as well as state cricket.

There will also be a Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi ‘Hall of Fame’ at the iconic ground.

In a statement, DDCA administrator Justice (Retd.) Vikramajit Sen confirmed that Bedi and Amarnath will be honoured at the first ever DDCA Annual Conclave on November 29.

Bedi, a long-time critic of the controversy ridden DDCA, will also be the keynote speaker at the Conclave.

In October, a gate of the Kotla was named after former India opener Sehwag and now it has been decided that another gate will be named after former women’s team skipper Anjum Chopra.

In mutual agreement with DDCA Honours’ Committee and Sen, a benchmark of 35 Tests has been set for a Delhi cricketer to be honoured by the state association.

“Accordingly, the likes of Chetan Chauhan, Madan Lal, Maninder Singh, Manoj Prabhakar and others in the list should also be accorded this honour as per the criteria, in due course,” said Sen.

The dressing room of the home team will now be known as the Raman Lamba Dressing Room, in memory of the late cricketer, while the visiting team dressing room will be named after Prakash Bhandari, the first Test cricketer from Delhi.

“Active cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan should be honoured after they have retired from the game,” read the statement further.