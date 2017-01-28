Fit-again Ashish Nehra looks to regain World T20 form in England series

Injury can disrupt rhythm and momentum; something veteran pacer Ashish Nehra is experiencing.

The 37-year-old seamer is struggling to find his World T20 form for India national cricket team since returning from a knee surgery in May last.

Ashish Nehra resurrected his career with a fine performance at the World T20 in March-April, and carried the form into the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad. But injury ruled him out for over six months.

He was drafted into the T20 team for the series against England national cricket team, but the return has been far from being pleasing. In the warm-up match against England at the Brabourne Stadium, his first competitive game after the lay-off, Nehra looked rusty.

He conceded 50 runs in eight overs without claiming a wicket. He was off target on several occasions and failed to maintain pressure on the England batsmen.

In the first T20I against England at Kanpur, Nehra went wicketless and conceded 31 in three overs. Again, he could not contain the batsmen and managed only five dot balls.

The selectors put faith in Nehra after he spearheaded the pace attack in the World T20, where India reached the semifinal. He not just finished with a wicket in every match, but also maintained an economy rate of below six.

On the eve of the second T20I at the VCA Stadium, Nehra bowled a bit, but concentrated more on fitness and fielding drills. His bowling up front will be crucial for India to keep England in check.