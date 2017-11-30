Fit again Chris Morris to be back for Titans vs Lions in Ram Slam T20 Challenge

South Africa cricketer Chris Morris is all set to hit the grounds once again. The all-rounder due to play for Titans in their game against Lions at the Ram Slam T20 Challenge in Johannesburg this week.

Morris was out of action since July this year, when he injured himself during South Africa cricket team’s Test series against England. The 30-year-old will make a comeback on Wednesday for his side who has been performing pretty well otherwise. Having played six games so far, the Titans are on top of the pile with four wins and 23 points in the kitty.

However, there will be a lot at stake for Morris who will have to prove his match fitness before the Proteas start their international fixtures later next month. South Africa is set to take on Zimbabwe in a four-day Boxing day Test before hosting India for three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s.

According to Eyewitness News, Titans coach Mark Boucher has decided to rest a number of key players for their upcoming game, including the likes of Dale Steyn, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram.

The news would have surely lightened the situation in the opposition camp, who sit fourth on the table and will look to make up for their loss against Warriors last Saturday.