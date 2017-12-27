Focus on fitness has helped Navdeep Saini dream of bigger things

Navdeep Saini’s stupendous show in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Bengal came at an opportune time, not just for Delhi but also for the fast bowler. His match haul of 7/90 helped Delhi reach the final for the first time in 10 years and gave the 25-year-old a chance to dream of bigger and better things.

Till last year, Saini’s career didn’t seem to be on track. He struggled with multiple injuries and even suffered a stress fracture during the 2014-15 season, which kept him out of action for almost half a year. At one stage, he even thought he might not progress beyond the first-class level.

A strict workout routine and ‘extended’ practice sessions have not only helped him bowl at a sharp pace consistently but have also given him the confidence to take his game to another level.

“Injuries hampered my performance in the last couple of years. I used to play 3-4 matches and get injured. During the 2014-15 season, I suffered a stress fracture in my back and it took around 5-6 months to recover,” Saini told Hindustan Times.

“Till last year, I felt that I’m a normal Ranji Trophy player. I didn’t have the confidence. But with the hard-work I’ve put in over the last 8-10 months, I know things have changed.

“I’ve extended my practice sessions by half an hour (from two hours to two and a half hours). Going to gym has helped. Ahmed Nasser, my personal trainer, takes care of everything, from fitness to diet. He has played a big role in my success this season.”

Saini praised the Delhi team’s fitness standards, saying most players can easily clear the Yo-Yo test, a mandatory requirement for selection to the Indian cricket team.

“Sometime back, say last year, the fitness levels (of Delhi players) weren’t up to the mark. But this year, the change has been immense. If we are told at night that we have to undergo the Yo-Yo test next morning, I’m sure most of the players would clear it,” he expressed.

Asked how’s the mood in the camp ahead of the final against Vidarbha, he said: “We’ve reached the final after 10 years. I think that’s a big thing. It’s a proud feeling. Everyone is upbeat. We are a young side and that’s an advantage.”

With 29 wickets in seven games, Saini is Delhi’s second highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season.

Asked if he has any specific plans for Vidarbha batsmen, he said: “Nothing as such. I’ll stick to the basics. Even in the quarters and semis, all I cared was to give my 110% effort on the field.”

Asked if the senior-most member of the team, Gautam Gambhir, has advised him anything ahead of the title clash, he said: “Gauti bhai has been brilliant. He has told me just one thing -- This time will never come back. You have to be at your very best. If you can help your team win the trophy, your life will change.”