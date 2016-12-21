 Alviro Petersen banned for 2 years by Cricket South Africa for match fixing | cricket | Hindustan Times
Alviro Petersen banned for 2 years by Cricket South Africa for match fixing

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2016 09:35 IST
AP
Highlight Story

Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday that Alviro Petersen, who played 36 Tests, admitted to numerous charges under CSA’s anti-corruption code: (Reuters)

Former South Africa Test batsman Alviro Petersen has been banned for two years after admitting that he failed to report meetings he had with match-fixers and also concealed and destroyed evidence.

Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday that Petersen, who played 36 Tests, admitted to numerous charges under CSA’s anti-corruption code: He failed to disclose the meetings with fixers, failed to report corrupt activity by other players, didn’t cooperate with investigators, and concealed and destroyed evidence.

The investigation, which is ongoing, relates to attempts to fix matches in South Africa’s domestic Twenty20 league in 2015.

Read more | BCCI not amused by social media tools, feels they help match-fixing

Another former South Africa international, Gulam Bodi, was identified as the go-between who approached players on behalf of the fixers. He was banned for 20 years in January. Four other players, including former South Africa wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile, have also been banned.

