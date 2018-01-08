Four-nil with four wicket-takers - Ashes history for Australia attack

Australia were dominant as they reclaimed the urn with a 4-0 Ashes victory over England, and even more impressive is that they achieved the feat with just four wicket-takers.

Much had been made of a home attack led by Mitchell Starc, and they promptly lived up to their billing in dismantling the tourists. (ASHES SCORES)

Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon were the only four members of the Australia team to take an English wicket.

Their performance marked the first time in a five-match Ashes series that either side has had as few wicket-takers, and they posted averages to delight coach Darren Lehmann.

Seen by many as the best fast bowler in the world, Starc led the way by taking 22 wickets at an average of 23.54.

Cummins took the most with 23 at an average of 24.65, Hazlewood and Lyon each claimed 21 dismissals at averages of 25.90 and 29.23 respectively.

By contrast Jackson Bird may find it difficult to get back into the team after a chastening experience in the fourth Test at the MCG, where he replaced the injured Starc, posting figures of 0-108.

Next on the horizon for Australia’s Test team is a four-match series in South Africa in March and, with Dale Steyn likely to be fit, it is a contest that may settle which is the best pace attack in the world.