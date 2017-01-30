Frustrated England to complain against umpiring blunders in Nagpur T20 vs India

The frustration of losing a game from a winning position was evident on England skipper Eoin Morgan’s face on Sunday night.

That England couldn’t manage to score eight runs off the final over was not the only thing that upset Morgan. Umpire C Shamshuddin’s controversial decisions during the second T20 International between India vs England at the VCA Stadium has terribly upset the visitors.

England looked completely gutted when Shamshuddin gave Joe Root (38) out LBW. Replays showed the batsman got an inside edge.

Jasprit Bumrah then removed Jos Buttler and conceded only two runs to help India win by five runs and level the series 1-1.

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We were in the driving seat right up until the last over - Bumrah produced a match-winning over"

Earlier in the match, Shamshuddin gave a ‘life’ to India skipper Virat Kohli on seven. Chris Jordan’s delivery struck Kohli on the pads and the ball seemed to be hitting the wickets.

In his post-match chat, Eoin Morgan did not hold back his frustration when asked about the umpiring errors.

“There is extreme frustration, absolutely. It shifted momentum first ball of the 20th over, losing a batsman who’s faced 40 balls on a wicket that’s not that easy to time... it is quite a bit of a hammer blow.

“It’s proved very costly all things considered. A couple of decisions didn’t go our way and we still should have won the game and that’s a big positive for us. That we didn’t is disappointing,” said Morgan.

England are sure to give a scathing feedback on Shamshuddin to ICC match referee Andy Pycroft.

“We have an opportunity to do before the next game. There’s always feedback given through the match referee on our report,” said Morgan.

The umpiring errors in Sunday’s game has opened up a debate on the need of DRS in the T20 cricket as well. And Morgan was all for it.

“A little bit yes,” was Morgan’s reply when asked if he was surprised at no DRS in T20s.

“Even if it’s just for World Cup games you’d accept it. If this was a World Cup game tonight and we were out of the World Cup or lost a World Cup final, we’d be spewing.

“The fact it’s not is a concern. There is as much on the line as there is in a Test or a one-day match so no reason why it shouldn’t be used.”