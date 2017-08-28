 Gautam Gambhir attacks Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: ‘Border per terrorist, andar Baba rapist ...’ | cricket | Hindustan Times
Gautam Gambhir attacks Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: ‘Border per terrorist, andar Baba rapist ...’

Gautam Gambhir does not hold himself back in highlighting some of the biggest issues grappling the country at the moment. The mayhem around Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s rape trial is one of them

cricket Updated: Aug 28, 2017 14:30 IST
Devarchit Varma
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a helicopter in which he was flown from Panchkula to Rohtak town to lodged in jail last Friday. Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has attacked the flashy guru and highlighted the plight of the common man.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a helicopter in which he was flown from Panchkula to Rohtak town to lodged in jail last Friday. Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has attacked the flashy guru and highlighted the plight of the common man.(PTI)

In two separate and blunt tweets, Gautam Gambhir has over the last couple of days highlighted glaring issues in India concerning national security, safety for women and the matter of playing the national anthem in cinema halls.

While the matter of playing the national anthem has remained in debate for a very long time, the country was left shaken after a violent retaliation following a judgement on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in northern India in an alleged rape case, which resulted in deaths for as many as 36 people.

Gautam Gambhir, known for his straight-forwardness and no-nonsense attitude, highlighted a ‘classing case of religion marketing’ following the violence in Panchkula, where according to preliminary reports, a damage amounting to Rs 5 crore following the burning of public and private building has already been reported. Flashy guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, has been charged with rape by a CBI court.

“Wonder what Ram & Rahim are thinking about the ‘Insaan’ & his misdeeds today! A classic case of religion marketing! #PanchkulaViolence,” wrote Gambhir last Saturday.

Gambhir continued with a sarcastic remark on Sunday, writing, “Border per terrorist, andar Baba rapist aur hum uljhey hain cinema hall mein national anthem bajaney k liyey, time 2 act #pulwamaattack” (There are terrorists on the other side at the border, a rapist inside and we are entangled in the debate whether to play the national anthem in cinema halls or not).

Interestingly, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been linked with several top-notch cricketers, including Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has even claimed that he has ‘coached’ Kohli, Yusuf Pathan and even Pakistani bowling great Waqar Younis.

