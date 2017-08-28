Gautam Gambhir attacks Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: ‘Border per terrorist, andar Baba rapist ...’

In two separate and blunt tweets, Gautam Gambhir has over the last couple of days highlighted glaring issues in India concerning national security, safety for women and the matter of playing the national anthem in cinema halls.

While the matter of playing the national anthem has remained in debate for a very long time, the country was left shaken after a violent retaliation following a judgement on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in northern India in an alleged rape case, which resulted in deaths for as many as 36 people.

Gautam Gambhir, known for his straight-forwardness and no-nonsense attitude, highlighted a ‘classing case of religion marketing’ following the violence in Panchkula, where according to preliminary reports, a damage amounting to Rs 5 crore following the burning of public and private building has already been reported. Flashy guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, has been charged with rape by a CBI court.

“Wonder what Ram & Rahim are thinking about the ‘Insaan’ & his misdeeds today! A classic case of religion marketing! #PanchkulaViolence,” wrote Gambhir last Saturday.

Gambhir continued with a sarcastic remark on Sunday, writing, “Border per terrorist, andar Baba rapist aur hum uljhey hain cinema hall mein national anthem bajaney k liyey, time 2 act #pulwamaattack” (There are terrorists on the other side at the border, a rapist inside and we are entangled in the debate whether to play the national anthem in cinema halls or not).

Interestingly, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been linked with several top-notch cricketers, including Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has even claimed that he has ‘coached’ Kohli, Yusuf Pathan and even Pakistani bowling great Waqar Younis.