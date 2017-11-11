Gautam Gambhir fights lonely battle for Delhi, Mumbai on the ropes vs Baroda

Gautam Gambhir showed enormous patience during his undefeated 135 while some of the junior batsmen threw away their wickets as Delhi reached 277 for four at stumps on day three of the Ranji Trophy Group A game against Karnataka in Alur on Saturday.

The home team’s gigantic 649 still seems a long haul as Delhi would need another 373 runs on the final day to ensure three points.

With only six wickets in hand, this looks improbable at the moment with Gambhir only having vice-captain Milind Kumar (10 batting) for company.

The likes of Unmukt Chand (16) and Rishabh Pant (41) did not show the wherewithal to stay at the crease and support the team’s oldest cricketer, who mostly waged a lonely battle with partial support from Dhruv Shorey (64).

For Delhi, the target will be not to get all out and prevent Karnataka from at least getting three points from the game.

Baroda in charge vs Mumbai

Meanwhile, Swapnil Singh broke an eleven-year jinx as he scored his maiden first class ton, a knock of 164 without a blemish, to help Baroda take a massive first innings lead of 404 runs against Mumbai on day three of the Ranji Trophy Group C match in Mumbai on Saturday.

And then Baroda had the hosts and 41-time champions on the ropes at 102 for 4, with Mumbai needing 302 runs more to avoid an embarrassing innings defeat in their landmark 500th Ranji game.

Overnight not out on 63 in a team score of 376 for four in reply to the hosts’ meagre 171, Swapnil grinded the hapless Mumbai attack relentlessly during a stay of five minutes under seven hours as Baroda reached 575 for 9 before applying the declaration at the Wankhede Stadium.

Day 3 brief scores

Group A:

At Alur: Karnataka 649. Delhi 277/4 in 84 ovs (G Gambhir 135*, D Shorey 64, R Pant 41).

At Pune: Maharashtra 481. Railways 330/5 in 114 ovs (S Shukla 62, P Singh 73, N Bhille 56, A Ghosh 44*).

In Guwahati: UP 349 & 229/2 in 66 ovs (U Sharma 131*) v Assam 318 all out in 108.1 ovs (S Roy 72, R

Das 52; A Sinha 48, S Purkayastha 45, Saurabh Kumar 5/54).

Group B:

At Rohtak: Haryana 223 & 179/5 in 55 ovs (S Chauhan 65). Rajasthan 150 in 52.4 ovs.

At Jamshedpur: Jammu & Kashmir 376 & 246/7 in 59 ovs (P Rasool 70, O Shah 50, A Bandy 47, B Singh 44). Jharkhand 292/9 decl (N Siddique 70, A Singh 68, A Aziz 4/86).

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 570. Gujarat 304/4 in 106 ovs (P Panchal 145, R Bhatt 75*).

Group C:

At Cuttack: Tamil Nadu 530/8 decl. Odisha 286/4 in 101 ovs (N Behera 91, S Pattanaik 66, B Samantaray 44*).

At Agartala: Andhra 402 & 51/1 in 17 ovs. Tripura 315 in 99.4 ovs (MBM Singh 81, G Singh 81, B Bhatt 4/93).

At Mumbai: Mumbai 171 & 102/4 in 29 ovs (P Shaw 56). Baroda 575/8 decl in 180 ovs (S Singh 164, A Waghmode 136, D Hooda 75).

Group D:

At Kalyani: Vidarbha 499. Bengal 207 in 81 ovs (K Ghosh 50, M Tiwary 50) and f/o 86/3 in 29 ovs (S Chatterjee 40*, M Tiwary 36*).

At Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh 175 and 167 in 49.5 ovs (N Gangta 41, S Hussain 6/53). Chhattisgarh 456 in 135.2 ovs (R Tiwari 131, A Khare 78, M Singh 67, A Singh 54)

At Delhi: Services 263 and 108/3 in 34 ovs (R Chauhan 41*). Goa 270 in 117.5 ovs (K Vaz 70, A Desai 52, S Kamat 50; S Pandey 5/61).