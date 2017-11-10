Gautam Gambhir named government nominee in DDCA managing committee

Former Test opener Gautam Gambhir was named a government nominee in the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) managing committee on Friday and he has made it clear that he would do his bit to “restore glory days” of the much-maligned association.

A Delhi stalwart and current player, Gambhir took to twitter to thank Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

“Had the honour of adjusting fields at Ferozeshah Kotla. Time to adjust ‘corridors’ at DDCA to help restore its glory days. Honoured to be Government Nominee on DDCA Managing Committee. Thanks @Ra_THORe #humbled,” Gambhir tweeted.

The 36-year-old Gambhir has played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 Twenty20 Internationals. He has been the top scorer in finals of two World Cups (2007 T20 and 2011 50-over) that India won.