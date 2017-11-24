Gautam Gambhir’s advice to Zaheer Khan: ‘Never hook or pull (Sagarika Ghatge), only duck’

Former Indian cricket team player Zaheer Khan married his long-term girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge on Thursday. While there were a number of fans and followers who congratulated him on his new innings, a few former cricketers, too, joined in the queue with Gautam Gambhir taking the crown for the quirkiest wish.

Read more: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 live updates, score

Zaheer married Ghatge in a private ceremony and thus the usual paparazzi weren’t to be found. However, it didn’t take long for their pictures to surface on social media.

Taking to Twitter to congratulate Zaheer Khan, Gambhir wrote: “Congrats @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge on d marital knot. Finally there is someone who can bounce Zaheer too. Bro I can tell u from experience never hook or pull, only duck or sway out of line. Right @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh?”

Congrats @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge on d marital knot. Finally there is someone who can bounce Zaheer too. Bro I can tell u from experience never hook or pull, only duck or sway out of line. Right @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 23, 2017

Needless to say, the wish drew hilarious responses from fans of both Gambhir and Zaheer while Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh were yet to respond to the cheeky message.

Congratulations @ImZaheer for a new life ..wish lots of happiness to both .. pic.twitter.com/AZd7vfsxs4 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 23, 2017

Among others who took to social media to wish Khan and Ghatge were former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, India opener Rohit Sharma and his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils. Ganguly simply stated: “Congratulations @ImZaheer for a new life ..wish lots of happiness to both ..”

Rohit Sharma responded stating: “And the last man from the group is down. Welcome to the other side of the world Zak. Wish you both a blissful marriage @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge.”

And the last man from the group is down. Welcome to the other side of the world Zak. Wish you both a blissful marriage @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge 💑 pic.twitter.com/ExWVqtcWl5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 23, 2017

Zaheer Khan had been India’s bowling mainstay at one point in time and instrumental to the side reaching the World Cup final in 2003 and winning it in 2011. His ability to swing the ball both ways and reverse the old one had made him one of the fiercest bowlers in his era.

Zak, as he is fondly called by his teammates, retired from international cricket having played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20s, picking up 311, 282 and 17 wickets in the respective formats.

Ghatge on the other hand has had a few Bollywood stints, after she hogged the limelight starring in Chak de India back in 2007.