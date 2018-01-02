Gautam Gambhir’s sweet message to Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha wins hearts

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has a reputation for displaying aggressiveness on the cricket field. However, he is also among the nicest guys and believes in playing the game with a sportsman’s spirit.

On Monday, Gambhir, who captains Delhi, had to swallow a bitter taste of defeat after his side lost to Vidarbha in the final of Ranji Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Disappointing as it may have been for the southpaw, it didn’t stop him from writing a congratulatory message and hailing the players from the opposition team. Vidarbha won the trophy, but Gautam Gambhir won cricket lovers’ hearts with his admirable gesture.

“Well done Vidarbha on winning the Ranji Trophy. I can tell you from experience that there will be fewer better days than this one. Congrats @faizfazal U guys deserve it all as u had consistency in ur corner @BCCI @BCCIdomestic @faizfazal,” Gambhir wrote in his tweet praising in particular Vidarbha’s inspiring leader Faiz Fazal.

Well done Vidarbha on winning the Ranji Trophy. I can tell you from experience that there will be fewer better days than this one. Congrats @faizfazal U guys deserve it all as u had consistency in ur corner @BCCI @BCCIdomestic @faizfazal — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 1, 2018

Delhi players during the presentation ceremony of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match against Vidarbha in Indore on Monday. (PTI)

Later, he also tweeted to appreciate Delhi’s performance, saying he was proud of the way his team performed this season.

Proud of the way my entire group, Delhi played the season. No shame in being second to a better team in Vidarbha. Let’s learn from the past n plan for the future but be proud of ur self...very proud @BCCI @BCCIdomestic — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 1, 2018

Meanwhile, a number of other present and past cricketers too took to social media to hail Vidarbha’s dream run in the season that saw them lift their maiden title of Ranji Trophy.

Congratulations to the new Ranji Champions 2017/18 #VIDARBHA well done my friend #Akshay urf Mukesh 😜 Top effort by this young fella #Gurbani #RanjiTrophyFinal #Bsports proud clothing partners & sponsors pic.twitter.com/7CKNfRnbwf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 1, 2018

And yes, Vidarbha, don’t mention it. You are most welcome*



*Two Mumbai stalwarts in the squad.😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 1, 2018

Congratulations to each and every member of the Vidarbha Ranji Team on winning the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2018

Great for the game with Vidarbha winning #RanjiTrophyFinal Well done Chandu and the boys @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/9itmnZKABx — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 1, 2018

Vidarbha’s success came in for praise from noted historian and cricket enthusiast, Ramchandra Guha who went on to term the team’s success a proof of India’s cricket world getting decentralised.

Delighted that Vidarbha has won its first Ranji Trophy title. Further proof of the deepening decentralization of Indian cricket. Last year Gujarat won its first title. When I was young it was only Bombay, Bombay, Bombay, Bombay... — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 2, 2018

