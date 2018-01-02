 Gautam Gambhir’s sweet message to Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha wins hearts | cricket | Hindustan Times
Gautam Gambhir’s sweet message to Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha wins hearts

Gautam Gambhir and a host of cricketers from present and past took to social media to hail Vidarbha’s maiden Ranji Trophy title triumph

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2018 12:11 IST
Ankit Kumar Singh
Vidarbha players celebrate after winning the Ranji Trophy final cricket match against Delhi by 9 wickets in Indore on Monday.
Vidarbha players celebrate after winning the Ranji Trophy final cricket match against Delhi by 9 wickets in Indore on Monday. (PTI)

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has a reputation for displaying aggressiveness on the cricket field. However, he is also among the nicest guys and believes in playing the game with a sportsman’s spirit.

On Monday, Gambhir, who captains Delhi, had to swallow a bitter taste of defeat after his side lost to Vidarbha in the final of Ranji Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Disappointing as it may have been for the southpaw, it didn’t stop him from writing a congratulatory message and hailing the players from the opposition team. Vidarbha won the trophy, but Gautam Gambhir won cricket lovers’ hearts with his admirable gesture.

“Well done Vidarbha on winning the Ranji Trophy. I can tell you from experience that there will be fewer better days than this one. Congrats @faizfazal U guys deserve it all as u had consistency in ur corner @BCCI @BCCIdomestic @faizfazal,” Gambhir wrote in his tweet praising in particular Vidarbha’s inspiring leader Faiz Fazal.

Delhi players during the presentation ceremony of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match against Vidarbha in Indore on Monday. (PTI)

Later, he also tweeted to appreciate Delhi’s performance, saying he was proud of the way his team performed this season.

Meanwhile, a number of other present and past cricketers too took to social media to hail Vidarbha’s dream run in the season that saw them lift their maiden title of Ranji Trophy.

Vidarbha’s success came in for praise from noted historian and cricket enthusiast, Ramchandra Guha who went on to term the team’s success a proof of India’s cricket world getting decentralised.

Will Indian cricket get any richer?

