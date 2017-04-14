Gautam Gambhir says those who want azadi can leave country, sparks row

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Thursday backed paramilitary personnel who were manhandled by Kashmiri youths in a video which has gone viral on social media, saying whoever wants freedom for Kashmir can leave the country.

A video which shows Indian security forces being physically and verbally abused in the Kashmir Valley went viral on Wednesday.

Reacting to the incident, Gambhir took to Twitter and said for every slap on the security personnel, at least a 100 jihadi should be killed.

“For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us,” the Delhi batsman tweeted.

Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

Gambhir’s tweet drew mixed reaction with many backing him and several others questioning the Indian cricketer’s silence on army’s attack on Kashmir people.

@AsYouNotWish tweeted thanking the Kolkata Knight Riders captain for showing solidarity with the soldiers.

Thank you @GautamGambhir for showing solidarity with our soldiers. They take the bullet for us, the least we can offer them is our respect. pic.twitter.com/lqsxzIoIVL — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) April 13, 2017

Minhaz Merchant mentioned the former Indian cricket opener for slamming the Kashmiri youth.

Good to see @GautamGambhir slam cowardly Kashmiri youth for kicking @crpfindia jawans even as our self-declared lib-sec cabal stays silent — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) April 13, 2017

Some people also criticised Gambhir’s “uncalled for” reaction to the issue.

I also condemn the uncalled for reaction by @GautamGambhir . There are better ways to express your patriotism than calling for a genocide. — Pankhuri Pathak (@pankhuripathak) April 13, 2017

If @GautamGambhir tweets supporting the forces he is being a seditionist, but ppl who pelt stones at a soldier r 'sweet, misunderstood kids' — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) April 14, 2017

