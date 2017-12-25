Gautam Gambhir unsure of KKR future, Sunil Narine set to be retained for IPL 2018

They both have been vital cogs for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, but Gautam Gambhir and West Indies cricketer Sunil Narine are reportedly going to have contrasting fortunes as deadline nears for IPL teams to submit their list of retained players.

As per the IPL Governing Council, the teams are required to submit their respective lists of five players per teams by January 4 — three weeks ahead of the IPL 2018 auction on January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru — on the basis of player retention and right to match (during the auction).

READ | Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘lucky charm’ after dominant show against Sri Lanka

Gautam Gambhir, who has led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, had recently admitted that he is not aware of his fate ahead of the new season. At the same time, according to SportStar Live, KKR are set to retain their Caribbean all-rounder Narine, who surprised one and all with his batting heroics in the previous edition of IPL.

On his part, Gambhir has said, “It is very surprising that I have not spoken to anyone (in KKR management). I don’t know about myself (future with KKR). We’ll probably sit and talk after the Ranji final. But yes I am (open to playing for any franchise). You have achieved so much for KKR. You have done whatever you could.”

READ | Is MS Dhoni really indispensable to the Indian cricket team?

“If things do not work out in future, the good part is that you are leaving a franchise on a good note, when it has become a successful franchise. Not when you were struggling. As a professional, you want different challenges. There is nothing wrong in it. That’ll keep you motivated and hungry,” he added.