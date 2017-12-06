George Bailey becomes the right-handed version of Shivnarine Chanderpaul - This is how

‘Georgeous’, shouted Danny Morrison, the former New Zealand pacer, every time he described a shot from George Bailey during Australia’s limited-overs tour to India in 2013. Bailey was in top form during that high-scoring series (India won it 3-2 with Rohit Sharma slamming a double hundred in the decider), and therefore, a pun on his first name became famous.

The year is 2017 and George Bailey is no longer part of Australian cricket team. With Australia’s selectors building the team around youngsters for the 2019 World Cup in England, the 35-year old Tasmanian has been relegated to periphery. However, he is still grabbing headlines.

Playing for his state team, Tasmania, against New South Wells in the Sheffield Shield, Bailey brought back his old batting stance, which he used for the first time during last year’s ODI series against New Zealand. Though back then, he couldn’t score much with his funny stance, this time he was able to make the most of it on his way to a fifty.

He scored 71 and it was during this innings the former Australia skipper decided to exhibit his unique batting stance against Doug Bollinger and Trent Copeland. The way he stood on the crease gave the impression that he was facing a bowler running in from cover.

Bailey is not alone in using a weird looking batting stance in cricket. Former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul played majority of his cricket with an unusual stance that saw him stand with his chest facing the bowler, giving the impression as if the bowler was coming in to bowl from mid-wicket region.

Another batting stance that deserves a mention here is that of the former Pakistan middle order batsman, Ijaz Ahmed, who would position his bat right between his legs and hit the ground with it as if he were cutting wood using an axe