George Worker replaces Tim Southee in New Zealand squad for 1st Test

All-rounder George Worker has been added to New Zealand’s squad ahead of the first Test against West Indies starting Friday.

Worker, who has played six limited-overs matches for his country, replaces paceman Tim Southee. Southee is unavailable for the clash in Wellington due to the birth of his child.

“Obviously there are things more important than cricket and we support Tim and his decision to stay with his family right now,” Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said. “George will join the Test squad for the first time on the back of his form in first-class cricket over the past couple of seasons.”

Worker, 28, averages 29.63 with the bat and 65.49 with the ball in 82 first-class matches.