Giant-killers Vidarbha can upstage Delhi in Ranji Trophy final: Manoj Tiwary

Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary feels Vidarbha, who defeated eight-time Ranji Trophy champions Karnataka in the semifinals, stand a good chance to land a knockout punch on another domestic giant, Delhi, and claim their maiden title.

“Of course, it’s going to be a tight contest. Both teams have a good mixture of senior and junior players but I feel Vidarbha will hold a slight edge over Delhi going into the marquee clash. It’s their maiden Ranji final; they’ll look to make history,” the seasoned batsman said.

Pace bowler Rajneesh Gurbani’s seven-wicket haul torpedoed Karnataka’s hopes of chasing down a fourth-innings target of 198, handing Vidarbha a thrilling five-run win.

In the other semifinal, Delhi crushed Bengal by an innings and 26 runs thanks to Navdeep Saini’s match haul of 7/90. It was the former champions’ first entry into the Ranji Trophy final in 10 years.

While the youngsters from both sides have stepped up, a determined display from seasoned Delhi batsman Gautam Gambhir and his Vidarbha counterparts Faiz Fazal and Wasim Jaffer also stood out.

Gambhir, 36, who has been playing first-class cricket for more than 15 years, is Delhi’s leading run-getter this season with 632 runs in eight games.

Fazal shines for Vidarbha

The solidity of Vidarbha skipper Fazal, 32, like Gambhir a left-handed opening batsman, has been one of the main reasons for his team’s success. Fazal, who made his Ranji Trophy debut way back in 2003, has scored 843 runs in eight games with five centuries this season.

Jaffer, 39, the former India opener who till 2014 was an integral part of the Mumbai team, has also done brilliantly, scoring 500 runs in eight games at 50.00 with a century and two fifties.

Manoj Tiwary, who has been playing domestic cricket for 13 years, feels representing India is the ultimate dream but helping one’s state team achieve heights also counts a lot.

“Belief of making an India comeback is always there.

“Goal (for Gambhir, Fazal) is to help the state team achieve more trophies. Leading the state team is an honourable job. It’s a way of giving back to the game, helping youngsters,” said Tiwary, who has been playing for Bengal since 2004.

Batting collapse

Manoj Tiwary, who scored 461 runs in eight games this season, rued poor shot selection by Bengal batsman after they were routed for 86 in the second innings to lose the semifinal to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi in Pune. But he was satisfied with the team’s overall performance.

“We performed well (throughout the season). Everyone was given opportunities. Beating defending champions Gujarat comprehensively in the quarters was the highlight.

“But in semis, I feel the batters played some poor shots. Hopefully, they’ll learn from their mistakes and come out on top next season.”