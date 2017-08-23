Glenn Maxwell confident of Australia’s preparations for Bangladesh Tests

After arriving in Bangladesh, Glenn Maxwell suffered heatstroke even before the action got underway. But the all-rounder has asserted that preparations for what promises to be one of the toughest assignments for Australia have been up to the mark, as they gear up to take on Bangladesh national cricket team in the first Test starting Sunday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

With their only warm-up match being called off due to a flooded field at Fatullah, Australia cricket team remained uncertain over what kind of pitch the hosts would prepare for the series opener. Maxwell says Australia expect a turning wicket at Dhaka, and the visitors are presently putting ‘final touches’ on their preparations.

“I copped a bit of heatstroke on the first day, which wasn’t a good start. I think just doing some running outside then had to go inside to do some fitness testing, and then going back outside (to train) didn’t help too much. Basically my body shut down a little bit but I was fine after a bit of an ice bath and plenty of fluids,” he said.

Australia held a three-hour session on Tuesday instead of Wednesday, when the sun was shining bright.

“With the morning rain and the overnight rain, I think all the moisture is coming out of the ground and making it quite sweaty work for us. But it’s been good, we’ve got a lot out of the last few days, basically putting on the finishing touches for day one,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Maxwell is confident Australia will be able to carry their batting plans in Bangladesh which were derived for the tour of India earlier this year, wherein they lost 1-2 in an intensely-fought series.

“As we showed in India, we probably prefer those wickets where the ball beats our defence and we’re able to sort of just play the line. When it’s spinning big consistently, you can hold your defence and you can trust that the ball’s going to miss the outside edge,” he said.

The 28-year-old said Australia have had intense preparations in their camp at Darwin as well.

“We put extreme conditions in (place for) Darwin with the wickets, where we made them ridiculously tough to bat on and guys tested themselves really well during that week. The wickets were perfect.”

“Even coming here and having a couple of hits on these wickets, it’s very similar to what we were facing in Darwin, if not a little bit easier I suppose in the nets. I think the guys are more than well-equipped to handle whatever comes at us in this first Test,” he added.