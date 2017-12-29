Glenn Maxwell not giving up on Test recall, says has ‘unfinished business’ with Australia

Overlooked batsman Glenn Maxwell has not given up on a Test recall, insisting he has unfinished business with Australia. (AUSTRALIA vs ENGLAND, FOURTH TEST ASHES SCORECARD)

Despite his stellar Sheffield Shield form, Maxwell has been forced to watch the Ashes from the stands as selectors opted for Shaun and Mitchell Marsh on two occasions.

Maxwell – who was axed for the Ashes opener against England in Brisbane in favour of Shaun Marsh – has scored 590 runs in five matches for Victoria this season, including a stunning 278, at an average of 73.75.

It has not been enough to win over selectors for the four matches so far, but the dynamic 29-year-old remains hopeful of adding to his seven Tests.

“I think I’ve got a lot of unfinished business with the Baggy Green,” Maxwell told the ABC’s Grandstand. “I think I’ve made some big improvements this year with my technique and the way I’ve batted. We’ve had a long run of Shield cricket where I could actually concentrate on what I need to do. It’s been nice to be able to concentrate on trying to get better, I was able to go away and change some things technically and mentally to get ready for the Shield season.”

At Test level, Maxwell has recorded 339 runs at an average of 26.07 – with his 104 against India in March his highest score.