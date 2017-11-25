Glenn Maxwell presses claim for Ashes selection with timely double century

Glenn Maxwell’s stunning Sheffield Shield knock came to an end on 278 as the overlooked Australia batsman staked his claim for Ashes selection. (ASHES SCORES)

After scoring his maiden double century for Victoria against New South Wales on Friday, Maxwell fell 22 runs short of a remarkable triple-century at North Sydney Oval.

Maxwell was axed by Australia for the blockbuster Ashes opener with England in Brisbane, dumped in favour of recalled veteran Shaun Marsh – who celebrated his eighth Test half-century on Saturday – at number six in the batting order.

The dynamic batsman was drafted into the squad as cover for star opener David Warner – nursing a neck injury heading into day one of the opening Test on Thursday.

Back with his Victoria team-mates, Maxwell hit 278 off only 318 deliveries before he was bowled out by spinner Steve O’Keefe.

It was the seventh highest Victorian first-class score of all time as the 29-year-old smashed 36 boundaries and four sixes.