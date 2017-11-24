Glenn Maxwell puts pressure on Marsh and selectors with blazing century

Overlooked Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell reminded national selectors of what he is capable of with a timely Sheffield Shield century as the Ashes Test took place in Brisbane. (GABBA TEST SCORES)

While Australia and England went head-to-head at the Gabba on Friday, Maxwell posted his seventh first-class hundred for Victoria against New South Wales.

Glenn Maxwell was axed by Australia for the blockbuster Ashes opener, dumped in favour of recalled veteran Shaun Marsh at number six in the batting order.

The 29-year-old was brought into the squad as cover for star opener David Warner – nursing a neck injury heading into day one of the opening Test on Thursday.

Maxwell eventually rejoined his Victoria team-mates and made an immediate impact, scoring 100 off just 113 deliveries at North Sydney Oval, to put pressure on selectors and Marsh.

Meanwhile, paceman Jackson Bird – who missed out on Ashes selection as Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins headlined Australia’s bowling attack – claimed five wickets for Tasmania.