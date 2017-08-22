Graeme Smith named as head coach of Benoni Zalmi in T20 Global League

Former South Africa cricket team captain Graeme Smith is set to start his coaching career. Smith will make his coaching debut in the South Africa T20 Global League tournament, taking charge as head coach of Benoni Zalmi.

Benoni Zalmi owner Javed Afridi of Pakistan (who also owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi) made the announcement, unveiling Smith on Monday. Geoff Toyana, one of South Africa’s best coaches, would assist Smith at Zalmi, which also has star Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as its marquee player.

The 36-year-old Smith has played 117 Tests, 197 ODIs and 33 T20 internationals for South Africa. He had also played in the Indian Premier League (for Rajasthan Royals and Pune Warriors India).

“I am personally passionate about creating young leaders and I believe there is no one better than Graeme Smith. He is a model of leadership and inspiration for the talent that will form Benoni Zalmi,” team owner Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Daredevils head coach Paddy Upton will be in charge of Durban Qalandars, with former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Aaqib Javed as the bowling coach.