Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s claim as Virat Kohli’s cricket coach butt of jokes

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s claim that several celebrity sportspersons like Virat Kohli and Vijender Singh have been ‘coached’ by him is now the butt of jokes on social media.

The flashy Indian guru of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, who has millions of followers, was convicted of rape by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday and could face a jail term.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s official Twitter biography describes him thus: Spiritual Saint/Philanthropist/Versatile Singer/Allrounder Sportsperson/Film Director/Actor/Art Director/Music Director/ Writer/Lyricist/Autobiographer/DOP.

Ram Rahim has claimed in an interview that “if Virat Kohli and Vijender Singh are winning laurels for the country, it’s because of him.”

The guru, who calls himself, Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, has claimed that he has footage of coaching a ‘young’ Virat Kohli, Yusuf Pathan and even Pakistani cricket legend Waqar Younis.

Speaking at an event in September 2016, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, fond of red leather jackets, bejeweled hats, bicep-baring T-shirts, said he participated in as many as 32 different sports at the national level and has also tried his hands at coaching. Former India Test batsman Aakash Chopra seemed to be quite amused.

“I have accomplished several feats in my life. As you may have noticed, I am capable of doing so many things. I have participated in 32 different sports at the national level and have coached as well,” Guru Ram Rahim has said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s most recent cinematic offering, “MSG - The Warrior Lion Heart,” was released last year, with the guru playing a secret agent armed with a twirled moustache and an assortment of swords to fight aliens and UFOs.

His conviction on Friday led to widespread unrest across Haryana, Punjab and even Delhi. Tens of thousands of supporters responded with fury, setting off riots that left more than two dozen dead and buses, trains and buildings set on fire.

India’s best-known Olympian and 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist in shooting Abhinav Bindra slammed Ram Rahim and his followers for causing mayhem.

Do we really need self styled god men in the 21st century India? They are prey on gullible people. Today's events should make us think.... — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 25, 2017

Virender Sehwag, who luckily escaped Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s ‘attention’, too appealed for calm.

Request everyone to please maintain calm and peace. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2017

Like many spiritual leaders who find blind devotion in the still largely conservative nation of 1.3 billion, the 50-year-old Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh promotes vegetarianism, campaigns against drug addiction and holds massive blood donation camps. The Dera Sacha Sauda sect claims as many as 50 million followers.