Harbhajan Singh ridicules Sri Lanka cricket team, deletes tweet later

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has reportedly deleted a tweet from his official account, the one in which he ridiculed Sri Lanka over their recent performances — from defeat to Zimbabwe at home to struggles against India in the previous series.

Sri Lanka have arrived in India for a full tour comprising three Tests, three ODIs and thre Twenty 20 Internationals starting November 16. But for a team that lost each of their contests to the Virat Kohli-led team in their own backyard, Sri Lanka face a mountainous challenge on this tour.

The reports of taking help of ‘witchcraft’ to win a Test series against Pakistan in the UAE 2-0 but losing each of the limited-overs matches also showed Sri Lanka in poor light.

With India being absolutely dominant, the Dinesh Chandimal-led side could face some tough weeks ahead. They arrive in India on the back of 12 consecutive ODI defeats, their second-worst streak in history. Their last two series have resulted in back-to-back 5-0 whitewashes.

Perhaps what makes the matters even worse, Sri Lanka decided to drop their batting prodigy Kusal Mendis for this tour of India — their first since 2009-10.

Harbhajan highlighted Sri Lanka’s recent results in one of his tweets, but it was removed by the cricketer from his account later on.

Harbhajan Singh posts Tweet ridiculing Sri Lankan team, deletes post later. (Might have realised that they are gona get the shot back in this series) 😀 #INDVSL pic.twitter.com/b2rj5n3IK0 — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) November 12, 2017

This is not the first time that Harbhajan has ridiculed Sri Lanka in the recent months. During the series against Australia which India had won 4-1, the offspinner had criticised the Australians in a discussion with India Today where he said, “The kind of cricket Australia is playing, it appears as if Sri Lankans are playing in yellow clothing. And whatever I know of Virat (Kohli) and his team they will be looking for nothing less than 5-0.”

The first Test of the India-Sri Lanka series begins November 16, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test will be played at Nagpur from November 24, whereas the final Test will be held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi starting December 2.