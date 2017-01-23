Harbhajan Singh to lead Punjab cricket team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will lead the Punjab cricket team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy domestic T20 tournament which begins on January 29.

The Senior Selection Committee of Punjab Cricket Association on Monday met under the chairmanship of Bhupinder Singh Sr. here to select the Punjab team for the tournament.

Harbhajan Singh, who took a break from cricket for eight months, was named captain with Gurkeerat Singh Mann as his deputy.

Punjab will kickstart their campaign against Haryana at Amtar (Himachal Pradesh) on January 29, followed by matches against Delhi on January 30 at Dharamshala, against Jammu and Kashmir on January 31 at Dharamshala, against Services on February 1 at Dharamshala and against HP at Dharamshala on February 2.

The team will leave for Amtar on January 27. Coach Arun Sharma and bowling coach Harvinder Singh will accompany the team.