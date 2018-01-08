Hardik Pandya does not succumb to pressure: Kapil Dev

Even as the Indian cricket team capitulated chasing a low fourth innings total, legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev was all praise for Hardik Pandya, the man being seen as the former skipper’s heir in the Test side. (SOUTH AFRICA vs INDIA UPDATES)

“He has done an exceptional job in the first innings for India with his knock. He shows promise and commitment,” Kapil Dev said during a promotional event at the Chandigarh Press Club on Monday. India were tottering at 92/7 in the first innings when Pandya arrived and scored a brilliant 95-ball knock of 93. “Despite being 24 and an amateur in Test innings, he did not succumb to pressure and took on the challenge,” Kapil Dev said. (SOUTH AFRICA vs INDIA SCORECARD)

Asked about Pandya being compared to him, Kapil said, “It is not fair to compare two cricketers. He has his own style and approach. Let’s not put pressure on Pandya by making comparisons. He is doing a fine job with the ball and bat for the Indian team. We should let such talented cricketers perform and bloom as top-class cricketers. I think cricketers of modern era are much better than the previous ones. Youngsters are doing well for Indian cricket.”

First it was Irfan Pathan and now it is Hardik Pandya who has been compared with the World Cup-winning former skipper. Pandya bowled well in the second innings and removed South Africa openers, Dean Elgar (24) and Aiden Markram (35) on Saturday to provide India early breakthroughs. Kapil also praised the Indian bowlers for their performance in the Cape Town Test, and felt they will only improve with each session.

Asked if former cricketers should take over and run the BCCI in accordance with the Lodha Committee recommendations, Kapil was guarded. “Former BCCI administrators who were not cricketers did a fine job and took the game to another level. I believe non-cricketers can definitely be good administrators.”

A decade ago Kapil was at loggerheads with BCCI and had become chairman of the rebel T20 league, Indian Cricket League. But ICL became defunct and Kapil Dev has since mended fences with the Indian Board.