Hardik Pandya revives India in Cape Town Test with counter-attacking fifty

Hardik Pandya reached his second Test fifty in just 46 balls to give India some semblance of fight as they struggled to stay afloat in the first Test against South Africa here on Saturday. Coming in at No 7 after Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal in the first ball after lunch, Pandya didn’t choose to linger around playing patient cricket. (SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 UPDATES | SCORECARD)

He chose his first delivery in South Africa to deliver that message to the opponents, almost walking down the pitch to a disciplined Philander and getting a leading edge that flew through slips. That broke the shackles as India slowly started to score with Pandya trying to play behind point and in the covers.

There was a scare though when he was given caught behind by the on-field umpire to a Dale Steyn delivery but reviews showed the delivery clipped his thigh and not his bat. Pandya was not going to wait after this.

One of the most disciplined bowlers in the morning, Philander bore the brunt of his aggression when Pandya milked him for three boundaries in the 43rd over --- a drive, followed by a cut behind point and then flicking him through mid-wicket. Morne Morkel too had to take some punishment from Pandya who brought up his fifty with a boundary through mid-off. Overall, his fifty comprised of 10 boundaries.

He was dismissed for 93 when he was caught behind from a Rabada delivery.