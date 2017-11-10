Hardik Pandya rested from three-Test India vs Sri Lanka cricket series

Hardik Pandya has been rested for the three-Test series between India and Sri Lanka. The Baroda all-rounder was earlier named in the Indian cricket team squad for the first two Test matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Pandya was rested to manage his workload. The 24-year-old has been playing virtually non-stop cricket , including making his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2017.

The national selectors have not named a replacement for Pandya, who seemed to have hurt his left hand during the rain-hit T20 match against New Zealand on Tuesday. Pandya will undergo strength conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

The squad for the first two Test vs Sri Lanka is as follows: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will captain the Board President’s XI for the warm-up match against Sri Lanka after Naman Ojha was ruled out due to injury. Nineteen-year-old Punjab all-rounder Anmolpreet Singh has been added to the squad. The match starts in Kolkata on Sunday.

“Each and every individual in the team has worked hard for past many years to perform at this level. It’s just one match but a great opportunity for each of us. We should look this as a great platform to perform and give everyone a chance and succeed,” said Samson.

Board President’s XI squad: Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Jiwanjot Singh, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Abhishek Gupta, Rohan Prem, Akash Bhandari, Jalaj Saxena, Chama Milind, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Ravi Kiran, Anmolpreet Singh.