Hardik Pandya reveals he was almost jailed in West Indies due to Kieron Pollard

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently revealed how he came close to being arrested in West Indies earlier this year and things seemed to turn a bit serious as well, but as it later panned out, it was nothing but a prank by West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard. India had won the five-match ODI series in a comfortable 3-1 manner but lost the one-off T20.

Pandya was in conversation with Gaurav Kapur in the latter’s ‘Breakfast with Champions’ show where he revealed the incident. Pollard and Pandya are known to be good friends and have been sharing the dressing room since 2015 when Pandya debuted for the Mumbai Indians. Pollard has been part of the Mumbai Indians setup since 2010 and has been an integral part to help the side lift the Indian Premier League title thrice.

“When we went to West Indies, I was with him the whole time. I was roaming about as if I was in India because I knew that he won’t let anything happen to me,” Pandya revealed. “However, he decided to pull my leg. He called a police officer, who was actually his friend, who tried to arrest me. I knew it was a prank but at one point, things got a little serious. I stayed calm and I thought I would call the Indian team and sort it all out because I haven’t done anything wrong. I figured out it was a prank when I saw the police officer try to call someone while holding the phone upside down with the speaker at the other end.”

Dubbing Pollard as a ‘brother from another mother’, Pandya also went on to add how he went around the city and met other people around in the West Indian’s company during the tour.

“Pollard asked me why I was calm. I said ‘See Polly, nothing will happen to me if you are around. I am in your city.’ I met everyone at his place. He keeps on going to people’s places, I went everywhere with him. That’s why I call him ‘a brother from another mother’,” he added.