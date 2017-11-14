Hardik Pandya termed ‘male version of Lady Gaga’ on Twitter after new hairstyle

Over the last few months, Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s hairstyles have generated as much buzz among the fans as his on-field exploits. But the latest hairdo of the 24-year-old — the one in which he has dyed his hair blond — has sparked comparisons with the American pop star Lady Gaga.

Currently away from national duties for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka starting November 16, Pandya will be spending time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore as he requested the Indian cricket board to allow him time to work on his fitness.

While fitness is paramount for those vying for longer stints in the Indian cricket team with some of the most stringent measures in place, Hardik Pandya is not only concentrating on making himself stronger and better, but at the same time he is also enjoying a flamboyant lifestyle to go with it.

Hardik Pandya recently uploaded pictures of his latest hairstyle on his Twitter page, but it generated not-so-happy reactions from the fans.

Life's about choices. Every choice you make, makes you who you are. pic.twitter.com/sfPtkq2Zm8 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 12, 2017

The fans advised Hardik Pandya on various points ranging from concentrating on his batting to the background of the photograph that he shared.

Tu batting pe dhyan kyun nhi deta..? Yahi time hai hero banne ka verna ek baar drop hua toh kahani khtm ho jayegi teri....! — Shruti Kohli (@Shruti_Kohli7) November 13, 2017

Woowwww lagta hai market me blackberry ka new model aaya hai... 😂😂😂 — Sultan Pathan (@Sultan_Pathan00) November 12, 2017

Ek toh baground Aisa n den iske Baal ufffff — Deepanshi Tomer (@panshi_D11) November 12, 2017

Abe chindi chor batting par focus kar... ye maathe par painting krane se kuch nahin hoga — Karan (@karanku100) November 11, 2017

Don't be afraid of change... it's leading you to a new beginning! pic.twitter.com/2N4KNIXU94 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 11, 2017

Male version of Lady Gaga — Dexter (@MunnaKaTunna) November 11, 2017

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Hardik Pandya had said he keeps trying new hairstyles not for others but for himself. “I keep on trying. I don’t do it for anyone. I do it for myself, so I don’t care if you like it or don’t like it. It’s just that I felt like doing it so I did it. It’s like owning your own farm. You can always grow whatever you want. So, khud ki kheti hai, jo ugaana hai ugaalo,” he said.