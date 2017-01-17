Harmanpreet Kaur reported for conduct breach during Women’s Big Bash League

Sydney Thunder’s Harmanpreet Kaur has been charged for breaching the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct during her side’s Women’s Big Bash League match against the Hobart Hurricanes in Hobart.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the first woman cricketer from India to play in Big Bash League, was reported for breaching CA’s Code of Conduct Article 2.1.2 – abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match – a level 1 offence.

The offence occurred during the Sydney Thunder’s batting innings on Monday, after Harmanpreet was dismissed.

As per the CA Code of Conduct procedure, the Match Referee, Roy Loh, considered the umpires’ written report, and the proposed sanction was a reprimand.

Harmanpreet accepted the sanction and no hearing was required.