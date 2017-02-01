Harvik Desai, Anukul Roy star as India U-19 hammer England by 129 runs

Spinner Anukul Roy led India U-19 bowlers’ splendid show as they drubbed England U-19 by 129 runs in the second one-dayer to level the five-match series 1-1 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The hosts put up a challenging 287, and then bundled out England for 158.

India colts struck in the third over when pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti removed opener Max Holden (0) with the team score reading 12.

George Bartlett (7) edged to wicketkeeper Harvik Desai, giving pacer Shivam Mavi his first wicket. Mavi, who was bowling in the right areas, struck again as he cleaned up opener Harry Brook (26) to leave the visitors struggling at 40-3.

Pope (24) and Euan Woods had added 40 runs for the fourth wicket when a quick throw from Nagarkoti cut short the former’s stay in the middle.

Roy took three wickets to play a part in his side’s win at the Brabourne Stadium.

Roy dismissed Woods (19) as the visitors lost their fifth wicket on 89. The left-arm spinner stuck twice as he first cleaned up Tom Banton (4) and then dismissed skipper Matt Fisher (7), leaving the visitors stuttering at 119-7.

Pacer Ishan Porel had the dangerous Delray Rawlins (46) trapped in front of the wicket. Rawlins stuck two powerful sixes and five fours. Porel then dismissed Henry Brookes (3), while captain Abhishek Sharma finished the proceedings by scalping Aaron Beard.

Put into bat, fifties by opener Himanshu Rana and Harvik Desai helped India post 287 for eight. Rana made an impressive 58, and his knock was laced with 10 boundaries. But it was Desai’s 75 off 62 balls that ensured India went beyond 250, after struggling at 108 for 4 at one stage.

Desai played a variety of shots, including late cuts, sweeps and drives, before throwing his wicket away.

Prithvi Shaw, who failed in the first game, departed for 12 when he was cleaned up by Matthew Fisher.

Rana, the last match’s centurion, added 82 runs for the second wicket with Shubham Gill. Gill (24) was the second man to be dismissed with the scoreboard reading 102 for two.

A late onslaught by Nagarkoti (36 not out) and Shiva Singh (23 in 12 balls) took the hosts to 287 even as 15 runs were scored in the 49th over. Fisher was the most successful English bowler with the figures of 4-44.

Brief score: India Under-19s: 287/8 (H Rana 58, H Desai 75); England Under-19s 158 (A Roy 3/34)