Haseeb Hameed, England opener, survives hand injury scare

Haseeb Hameed, England opener, has been cleared of major damage to his hand after being struck by the ball on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was taken for a scan on his left hand after retiring hurt during his opening first-class game of the season for Lancashire.

He withdrew after facing 23 balls in his county’s game with a Cambridge student side, sparking fears he’d broken his hand.

However, Lancashire on Monday said: “Opening batsman Haseeb Hameed was struck on his left hand by Cambridge MCCU opening bowler Tim Moses on Day One at Fenner’s.

“The 20-year-old retired hurt and went for a scan yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

“Haseeb has been reviewed by the club’s hand specialist this morning and scans have cleared him of any bone damage. He will be assessed over the coming days.”

Hameed was ruled out of the final two Tests in India late last year after breaking the little finger on his left hand -- an injury which required surgery.

The series saw him make his Test debut, with Hameed making 82 in his maiden senior England appearance at Rajkot before contributing an unbeaten 59 in Mohali, where his broken finger meant he batted down the order.

Monday saw Hameed’s Lancashire team-mate James Anderson warm-up for his expected county showdown with ex-England captain Alastair Cook by taking five wickets for 10 runs in 11 overs against the Cambridge students.

The County Championship begins on Friday, with Anderson and Cook, England’s leading Test wicket-taker and run-scorer respectively, set to be in opposition when Lancashire travel to Essex for a First Division clash.