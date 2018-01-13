Hashim Amla fifty helps South Africa build on bright start in Centurion Test

Hashim Amla rode the life given to him by Parthiv Patel on 30 to score his 36th Test fifty as South Africa look poised for a big first innings after winning the toss. He raised his fifty in 99 balls after whipping Ravichandran Ashwin through the covers for a boundary. That was his 10th boundary but Amla was careful otherwise with a compact defence even though Ishant Sharma did induce an inside edge once that he had to stop from running into his stumps. (SA v IND UPDATES | SCORECARD)

Coming in at the fall of Dean Elgar’s wicket, Amla found the conditions to his liking as he slowly picked up his rate of scoring after taking 12 deliveries to score his first run. With Aiden Markram showing imperious form, Amla looked in no hurry but he didn’t want Ashwin to get on top of him, making every loose ball count.

Driving, punching and flicking any delivery that was going down leg, Amla meant business right from the start. After pushing Jasprit Bumrah through mid-on for a boundary, Amla stepped out to Ashwin and got a boundary through mid-on.

Two balls after flicking Ashwin for another boundary, Amla tried flicking Ishant again. Patel, who replaced Wriddhiman Saha, sould have gone for the catch with one hand but instead he tried to catch it with both hands like a goalkeeper, fluffing a chance Saha would have pouched easily. On 30 then, Amla tried to ensure India got no more chance.