Henry Nicholls to lead strong New Zealand A against India A in away tour

Left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls will lead New Zealand A during their tour to India later this month.

During the tour, New Zealand A will play in two first class matches and five One Day games against India A.

There will be only one change in the 15-man squad for the different formats, with Jeet Raval being replaced by Glenn Philips following the first class fixtures.

From the 16 players to tour, 13 have represented New Zealand previously, with seven currently centrally contracted to New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

READ | Did Virat Kohli really win the toss in the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka?

Selector and manager for the tour, Gavin Larsen, said the New Zealand A programme is critical to preparing players for international cricket.

“Going into a significantly different environment to that of the New Zealand domestic scene is a huge opportunity to promote player growth,” said Larsen.

“Preparing for international cricket is challenging, so this is a great chance for these players to improve their game in sub-continent conditions.”

READ | Virat Kohli satisfied with bench strength after unique clean sweep vs Sri Lanka

Larsen expected the team to be very competitive and pointed to an exciting initiative to take a specialist wicket-keeping coach abroad for the first time.

“There’s quite a range of experience within the group, with a number having already featured for the Blckcaps and all of them with a chance to impress,” he said.

Shane Bond will be the head coach of the New Zealand A side, which will depart for India on September 19.

New Zealand A squad: Henry Nicholls (capt), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk), Seth Rance, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young.

New Zealand A tour of India schedule:

1st Four Day match: September 23-26, Vijayawada

2nd Four Day match: September 30-October 3, Vijayawada

1st One Day match: October 6, Visakhapatnam

2nd One Day match: October 8, Visakhapatnam

3rd One Day match: October 10, Visakhapatnam

4th One Day match: October 13, Visakhapatnam

5th One Day match: October 15, Visakhapatnam.