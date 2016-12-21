Here’s why Kohli and Team India won’t get bonus from BCCI despite big win over Eng

The past two years have seen India touch new heights as they won five consecutive Test series under Virat Kohli. On Tuesday, the team registered its biggest win over England, but the legal battle in the Supreme Court has ensured the team will not get a special bonus for the achievement.

The Supreme Court clipped the BCCI’s financial powers in its October 21 order, and the Board has decided not to announce any bonus for the team.

“It is not possible in the present situation, but the BCCI can decide at a later stage following the apex court verdict,” Board secretary, Ajay Shirke, told HT.

The BCCI had announced a cash incentive of R2 crore for the team after beating South Africa 3-0 last year.

The Supreme Court is likely to announce a new interim administrator for the Board when it hears the case next month.

“We have to knock the Supreme Court’s doors each time we need money. This time we decided not to repeat this embarrassment,” said a senior BCCI official. “Let the Supreme Court appointed new administrators take a call on cash incentives to players.”

In its October order, the apex court had directed the BCCI not to disburse funds to state associations until they implemented the reforms suggested by the Lodha Committee.

Following the order, BCCI sought the Committee’s directive for the release of payments to associations in connection with player allowances, hotels, transport, and hosting fees.

For the series against England, the Supreme Court released funds in two installments.

Normally, a player gets R15 lakh as match fees for a Test.

The BCCI has also awarded annual player contracts of R1 crore (Grade A), R50 lakh (Grade B) and R25 lakh (Grade C).