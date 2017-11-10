Here’s how ICC had fun with the increased character limit on Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday joined many of the Twitter users who are having fun with the increased character limit while composing tweets on the social networking platform, in a way whose context only the game’s fans would understand.

ICC decided to type out full names of Sri Lankan cricketers — as many as four of them in a single tweet to join the bandwagon of Twitter users who have been coming up with hilarious versions to keep the fraternity entertained.

Arguably, with the former limit of a mere 140 characters it would have been difficult to assemble so many names in one tweet, but with the limit taken up to 280 characters, ICC did not miss out on having some fun.

For those uninitiated, former Fiji cricketer IL Bula is the one with longest ever name to have played cricket. His full name is: Ilikena Lasarusa Talebulamaineiilikenamainavaleniveivakabulaimainakulalakebalau.

ICC listed down full names of former pacer Chaminda Vaas, umpire Kumar Dharmasena, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and spin wizard Rangana Herath, and even added a little bit of comment at the top.

Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names! 🇱🇰



Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas

Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena

Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath pic.twitter.com/Xps6T2wVPB — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2017

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan cricket team has arrived in Kolkata and will be playing their first tour match of the India tour, starting Saturday against the Indian Board President’s XI at the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata.

The first Test of the three-match series will be played at the Eden Gardens starting November 16, while the other two will be at Nagpur (November 24-28) and New Delhi (December 2-6).

India and Sri Lanka, who had played a three-match Test, five-match ODI and a one-off T20I series in the island nation earlier this year, will also be playing three ODIs and T20Is in December.