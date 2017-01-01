Here’s how Virat Kohli wished Happy New Year to his followers on Instagram

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his followers on the occasion of New Year 2017.

Virat Kohli, who is currently vacationing in Uttarakhand with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, posted a video of himself with the caption “Happy happy happy new year everybody. Kick start your year with a good deed ????. God bless all. #positivestart #dogood”.

Wishing his fans, the 28-year old said, “Hello everyone, wish you all a very happy and a prosperous 2017. May all your wishes come true. And what you aspire to achieve may God bless you with all that and a lot of happiness. Also very importantly be a good person, do good things and try and help as many people as you can.”

News reports claimed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were going to get engaged after a picture of them with Guru Anant Maharaj emerged on social media during their visit to an ashram in Haridwar this week. But, the couple squashed all the rumours with Kohli saying that they weren’t ‘getting engaged’ and wouldn’t hide it if they were.

" we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

Here’s a look at some of the other Indian sports personalities who wished their fans on social media:

#HappyNewYearEveryone .May the world become a more loving, more joyful place to live in. Khel jaao ! pic.twitter.com/JvmHwoUIWu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2017

A year made memorable because I was surrounded by these innocent smiles! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/VXhx25oaT8 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2017

Stepping into 2017 like 😌🏋🏽🎾 #HappyNewYear from brisbaneinternational https://t.co/xt3IQnAW98 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 1, 2017