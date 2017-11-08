Here’s what Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan had to say about Virat Kohli’s praise

Since the partition of 1947, the India-Pakistan rivalry has been one of the fiercest rivalries in world cricket. But despite all the volatility on the border, cricketers of the two nations have managed to maintain healthy friendships with one another off the field.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli seems to be a flag bearer in this regard in recent times. After previously having lavished praise on Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir on chat show with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, he recently paid tribute to Shoaib Akhtar.

“I have never faced Shoaib Akhtar. But I have seen him in a game in Dambula against Pakistan. I got out. I couldn’t face him. He looked lethal. When I saw that, I realised what it would feel like after his ball hit the batsmen on the body,” Times Now quoted Kohli as saying on the show Breakfast With Champions.

Shoaib Akhtar didn’t shy away from respionding to Kohli’s kind words.

I was better off not bowling at all when #Kohli was batting.Jokes apart,he's a gr8 batsman & bowling agnst him wud have been a gr8 contest. pic.twitter.com/EHL32UpXrU — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 4, 2017

Kohli, who lead India to yet another series win over New Zealand on Tuesday, also praised Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan, voicing his appreciation of the bowler on the web-series hosted by Gaurav Kapoor.

Irfan also responded with a tweet, wishing the batsmen the best and expressing his desire to go up against him on the field.

What a gentleman @imVkohli is! Great player with a great heart. Prayers for you my friend. Hope that we play more often in grounds. #Respect https://t.co/ovKWuEM4TL — Mohammad Irfan (@M_IrfanOfficial) November 6, 2017

Having defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the three-match T-20 series, India will now prepare for a three-Test series against familiar foes Sri Lanka. The first Test begins in Kolkata on November 16.