Here’s why Nathan Lyon gets ‘Nice Garry’ chants from Australian cricket fans

Nathan Lyon played a crucial role to help Australia beat England by 120 runs to take a 2-0 lead over England in the Ashes series Down Under at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers in the first innings, snaring four prized scalps. In the second innings, he claimed the important wickets of Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali. (2nd Ashes Test report)

Lyon, who came very close to getting dropped from the Australian cricket team following a home series defeat against South Africa in 2016, has enjoyed amazing success in the past year. (2nd Ashes Test scorecard)

He showed good form during Australia’s tours to Bangladesh and India, regularly picking up wickets and troubling opposition batsmen.

During the Adelaide Test, he became the leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2017. He now has 57 wickets from 9 matches this year.

READ | Ashes 2017-18: England coach bemoans inability to bat big after Adelaide loss

However, Nathan Lyon is now known not only for his ability with the ball but for his unique nickname of ‘Gary’. It was wicketkeeper Mathew Wade made the phrase ‘Nice Garry’ famous from behind the stumps.

No matter where Lyon is playing, every time he comes in to bowl, Aussie fans don’t miss out on chanting ‘Nice Garry’ whenever they can.

So, where does this term come from? Lyon is nicknamed Garry after a former professional Australian rules football player, Garry Lyon.

With the offie sharing the same name as the footballer, Wade started using it to boost Lyon’s confidence. ‘Nice Garry’ became so popular in Australia that the phrase gave rise to merchandise as well as memes on social media.