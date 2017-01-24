Here’s why Tymal Mills can be England’s secret weapon in T20Is against India

A floodgate of runs has opened on England and that seems to be the biggest worry for captain Eoin Morgan. To stop it, England are now ready to unleash the raw pace of Tymal Mills, touted as the most explosive fast bowler in English cricket.

The 24-year-old too wants to terrorise Virat Kohli & Co when he takes the field in the opening Twenty20 international at the Green Park Stadium here on Republic Day. “I wish to bowl as fast as I can as I want Indian batsmen to feel my pace,” Mills told HT on Tuesday.

“I know that I am going to bowl against one of the top sides in the world, but this is what I believe in doing with my bowling,” said the left-armer Mills. Interestingly, this would be the first-ever match for the Sussex bowler against India in all forms of the game.

Such a move from England was on expected lines, especially after losing the Test as well as the ODI series on their tour this winter. They would love to end their tour on a winning note.

After recovering from a congenital back condition that not only put in doubt his future in the game once but also his ability to lead a normal life, Mills has made his presence felt in T20s.

“In fact, T20 is my life now and this is where I want to be. It’s a unique situation that has forced upon me but I am lucky to be doing what I do and everything I do now is great towards becoming the best player in this form of the game,” said Mills, who almost clocked at 150 km (93 mph) in two Big Bash games in Australia before coming to India.

He, however, refused to accept that slow turfs here won’t allow his bowling to make an impact. “It looks like a batting paradise here, but being left-armed I know the areas where and how to bowl,” said Mills, who had conceded 22 runs in his four-over quota against Sri Lanka last year.

He also denied that he was looking for an opportunity in ODIs. “I don’t want to put myself at risk now. I have played 16-17 games this winter so far and I have been injury-free so want to stay healthy and keep enjoying my game. Currently, I am focused to my T20 career and not thinking anything else,” he said.