How a Sikh cricketer broke the barriers to enter Pakistan’s National Academy

A Pakistani Sikh has proven his mettle and has become the first individual from the community to secure a place in the prestigious National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Mahinder Pal Singh, who hails from Nankana Sahib in Lahore, is among the list of top 30 emerging cricketers in the country, Geo News reported.

Highlights Mahinder Pal Singh hails from Nankana Sahib in Lahore

Pakistan has seen seven non-Muslin players play at international level

Danish Kaneria was the last non-Muslim player to play for Pakistan

Proud of this achievement, Mahinder, in a video, expressed his desire to make the country proud. In the video posted on social media, he has thanked his coach and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan for having faith and recognising his talent.

Mahinder said he was proud to be able to represent the entire Pakistani Sikh community and to have secured a place at the Pakistani Cricket Academy.

The country’s cricketing history has only seen seven non-muslim cricketers playing at the international level. The last non-Muslim player to have played for Pakistan in the recent past is Danish Kaneria