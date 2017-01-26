 How an Australian bowler got six wickets in an over, a rare cricketing feat | cricket | Hindustan Times
How an Australian bowler got six wickets in an over, a rare cricketing feat

Australian club cricketer Aled Carey produced the rare feat while playing for Golden Point Cricket Club vs East Ballarat in a Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture match.

Jan 26, 2017
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mumbai
Australian club cricketer Aled Carey, 29, who plays for Golden Point Cricket Club in the Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture matches, was wicketless in his first eight overs against East Ballarat last Saturday. His ninth over produced the rare feat.(Golden Point Cricket Club)

An Australian club cricketer, Aled Carey, produced a rare feat in the sport by claiming a wicket in each delivery of his over during a Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture match in Victoria last Saturday.

Playing for Golden Point Cricket Club, Carey, who went wicketless in first eight overs against East Ballarat, changed the scenario completely by the time he bowled his ninth over.

East Ballarat were cruising at 40 for two when Carey began his over.

His first three wickets came of a catch at first slip, a caught behind by the wicketkeeper and a leg-before wicket to complete his hat-trick.

However, there was more celebrations in store as the 29-year-old clean bowled his last three victims to complete his double hat-trick as East Ballarat were bowled out for 40.

Carey conceded only 20 runs his nine overs, the BBC reported.

East Ballarat only had nine players available to bat.

