How an Australian bowler got six wickets in an over, a rare cricketing feat

An Australian club cricketer, Aled Carey, produced a rare feat in the sport by claiming a wicket in each delivery of his over during a Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture match in Victoria last Saturday.

Playing for Golden Point Cricket Club, Carey, who went wicketless in first eight overs against East Ballarat, changed the scenario completely by the time he bowled his ninth over.

East Ballarat were cruising at 40 for two when Carey began his over.

A quadruple hat trick to Aled Carey today for Golden Point CC. 6 wickets in the perfect over! @BallaratCA @sportcourier @gilly381 pic.twitter.com/G8TEY6C68F — Golden Point CC (@GoldenPointCC) January 21, 2017

His first three wickets came of a catch at first slip, a caught behind by the wicketkeeper and a leg-before wicket to complete his hat-trick.

However, there was more celebrations in store as the 29-year-old clean bowled his last three victims to complete his double hat-trick as East Ballarat were bowled out for 40.

Carey conceded only 20 runs his nine overs, the BBC reported.

East Ballarat only had nine players available to bat.