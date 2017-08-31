How Bangladesh celebrated in unique fashion after ‘overcoming’ Australia

Bangladesh pulled off a thrilling 20-run victory over Australia on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing two-match Test series, which now gives them an outside chance to seal their first series win over Steve Smith’s side if they draw or win the last Test.

Having created history and standing on the verge of another, the iconic moment surely deserved a fair bit of eccentric celebrations. It happened in the dressing room in Mirpur, where there were no opposition to feel offended but only comrades to share the camaraderie.

In a video uploaded by Mustafizur Rahman on his official Twitter handle, the Bangladesh players and support staff could be seen singing to “Amra korbo joy,” the Bengali version of folk singer Pete Seeger’s “We shall overcome” as they hammered their bats on a treatment table along with the rhythm to celebrate their victory.

What a win! Shakib & Tamim bhai were phenomenal! Special thanks to the crowds. BTW, Celebration is going on! 😉 pic.twitter.com/bgTY8upoxQ — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) August 30, 2017

Bangladesh have had such memorable celebrations on previous occasions as well. After they defeated New Zealand in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy as well, the team had formed a huddle in the dressing room and sung “Amra korbo joy” before going on a hip-hip-hurray roll to laud the players.

In 2015 at Adelaide, the side, who were still considered by many as ‘minnows’, went on to defeat England in an emphatic fashion in the World Cup. While Mahmadullah didn’t hold back his emotions after scoring his century, his teammates ensured there was more in store as they edged past England by just 15 runs. They ran on the pitch after the final wicket fell in the penultimate over, created a huddle and fell on each other, all the while celebrating the moment that scripted one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup.