Virat Kohli’s ICC T20 cricket ranking falls after wedding break

The funny memes that flooded social media following Virat Kohli’s marriage with Anushka Sharma — with Rohit Sharma making most of the opportunity as a stand-in captain as well as with the bat against Sri Lanka — took a serious mathematical turn on Monday when it emerged that the Indian captain has actually suffered a dip in ICC ratings and ranking.

However, the 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka gave the Indian cricket team a massive push as it leapfrogged England, New Zealand and West Indies to become world No 2 ranked T20 International team, with their arch rivals Pakistan firmly fixated at the top.

“India have moved up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points. They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the Windies to move from fifth to second position in a list led by Pakistan with 124 points,” ICC said in a release on Monday.

Virat Kohli gets married to actress Anushka Sharma in Florence, Italy on Dec 11, 2017. Virat and Anushka, who have been together for four years, chose the luxury heritage resort Borgo Finocchieto, a little over 100 km away from Florence, for their wedding. (IANS)

Virat Kohli, who missed India’s ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka due to his much-celebrated marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, has dropped to third spot in ICC Rankings for batsmen in T20 International cricket.

Kohli has also lost rating points as he has ‘slipped from 824 points to 776 points’ as per the latest ICC release.

(Aaron) Finch moved up one place as did Windies left-handed opener Evin Lewis, even as Virat Kohli slipped to third position after missing the series due to personal commitments.

“As players lose two per cent of their rating points for each T20I missed, Kohli, has slipped from 824 points to 776 points,” the ICC explained.

India’s limited-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah too slipped to the third place in ICC Rankings for bowlers in T20 cricket, as he missed the final match in Mumbai on Sunday, after remaining wicketless in the first two matches at Cuttack and Indore, respectively.

Indian cricket team players pose for a photo with the trophy after winning the T20 series against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on December 25, 2017. (PTI)

India close in on Pakistan

The 3-0 hammering of a lowly Sri Lanka saw India’s rating going up from 119 to 121, which helped them move past three teams to reach No 2 rankings. Pakistan remain at the top spot with 124 points as of December 25, 2017.

Pakistan won each of their series in 2017, against West Indies, Sri Lanka and against the ICC World XI.

India, on the other hand, played six T20 International series in 2017. India won four series, against England, Sri Lanka (one-off away match), New Zealand and against Sri Lanka late in the year.

India lost to West Indies in their one-off away match, while their three-match home T20I series against Australia ended in a draw (1-1).

Individuals shine

KL Rahul rose to the fourth spot in rankings for batsmen, whereas Rohit, who smacked a 43-ball 118 a few days ago, surged in the rankings to reach 14th spot.

Yuzvendra Chahal (extreme left) celebrates a Sri Lankan wicket with teammate Kuldeep Yadav as captain Rohit Sharma looks on during the second T20 international cricket match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on December 22, 2017. (AFP)

The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who have displaced the famed pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from limited-overs team, too have moved up.

Among bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s eight wickets in the series have helped him move up 14 slots to reach 16th position while Hardik Pandya (up 40 places to joint-39th) and Kuleep Yadav (up 48 places to 64) have also moved northwards after taking six wickets each.

Among others, former Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has become world No 1 batsman and Bumrah’s slip saw Pakistan’s Imad Wasim becoming top ranked bowler.