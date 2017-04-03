How MS Dhoni became CEO of an oil company for a day

MS Dhoni appointed as ‘CEO of the day’ by an oil company on Monday, and a beaming picture of the former India skipper while being seated in the CEO’s chair was tweeted by the firm.

Ditching his usual cricket jersey, MS Dhoni was dressed for the occasion in a blue suit, white shirt and a tie as he took charge Gulf Oil India at the company’s Mumbai head office. Dhoni, who will for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL this year, has been a brand ambassador for the firm since 2011.

It even caught the employees of the company by surprise as it was kept a secret until Dhoni walked into the office, attended meetings and took some important decisions as well.

His close friend and commercial interests manager, Arun Pandey, revealed that the company and star player had planned the special day for a long time.

“As a CEO of the company for the day, Mahi has attended all the special meetings of the company. He will also take quite a few decisions, just like a real CEO,” Pandey was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Mahi’s association with the company goes back a long way, and for a long time, he also wanted to understand how a corporate CEO works. He wanted to try this out too.” Pandey added.

Dhoni is set to play for Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Pune side plays its first match at home against Mumbai Indians on April 6.

The franchise had surprised many when it announced that Dhoni would be replaced by Steve Smith as captain for the upcoming IPL season.