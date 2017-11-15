How Nathan Lyon’s kitchen ‘brain-fade’ stopped Sheffield Shield game

A blunder in the kitchen by Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon resulted in the stoppage of 30 minutes of a Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Lyon, who is one of Australia’s most potent weapons in the upcoming Ashes 2017-18 starting November 23, literally had a ‘brain-fade’ moment when he forgot to take a slice of bread out from the toaster.

Fire alarm going off in the Stuart Law stand at Albion. Who burnt the toast?

The burnt toast set off the fire alarm, which forced the umpires to halt proceedings in the match and force evacuation from the Stuart Law Stand, where both the teams were put up along with the scorers and the media.

Lyon confessed his mistake and told cricket.com.au: “(The toast) popped up first and I wasn’t happy so I put it back down and I got carried away watching the cricket.”

“There’s a first for everything. I was getting a bit bored in the change rooms. Steve Smith already said he’s going to cover it (the fire truck call-out fee),” he added.

Warner, Khawaja, Smith and co. watch on after play was suspended at AB Field!

The off-spinner confirmed that he wanted to apply peanut butter on the toast for relishing it before the mishap occurred. There have been many instances in the past where cricket matches were forced to stop for a while due to bizarre reasons.