How Nathan Lyon’s kitchen ‘brain-fade’ stopped Sheffield Shield game

Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon forgot to attend to his toast and the fire alarm set off in the pavilion of the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2017 13:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Australia cricketer Nathan Lyon burnt a toast which delayed a Sheffield Shield match in Brisbane
Australia cricketer Nathan Lyon burnt a toast which delayed a Sheffield Shield match in Brisbane(AP)

A blunder in the kitchen by Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon resulted in the stoppage of 30 minutes of a Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Lyon, who is one of Australia’s most potent weapons in the upcoming Ashes 2017-18 starting November 23, literally had a ‘brain-fade’ moment when he forgot to take a slice of bread out from the toaster.

The burnt toast set off the fire alarm, which forced the umpires to halt proceedings in the match and force evacuation from the Stuart Law Stand, where both the teams were put up along with the scorers and the media.

Lyon confessed his mistake and told cricket.com.au: “(The toast) popped up first and I wasn’t happy so I put it back down and I got carried away watching the cricket.”

“There’s a first for everything. I was getting a bit bored in the change rooms. Steve Smith already said he’s going to cover it (the fire truck call-out fee),” he added.

The off-spinner confirmed that he wanted to apply peanut butter on the toast for relishing it before the mishap occurred. There have been many instances in the past where cricket matches were forced to stop for a while due to bizarre reasons.

