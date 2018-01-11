How Parthiv Patel stumped ‘troll’ Virender Sehwag on Twitter

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has earned quite a reputation for his witty one-liners on social media and in the commentary box. But on Wednesday he was left stunned as his attempted trolling of Parthiv Patel was dispatched out of the park by the glovesman in an equally humorous manner.

Patel, who had made a comeback to the Indian side after eight years during the home series against England last November, is currently in South Africa with the squad for the ongoing three-match Test series.

Taking a sly dig at the Gujarat player, Sehwag posted a tweet with a picture that had two paranthas (a kind of bread) made in the shape of a hand, thus resembling a glove, and tagged him on Twitter, asking him if he should send these over to South Africa since Patel seems to have forgotten his equipment.

Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon ! https://t.co/qJe34WlEqh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018

While it’s usually one-way traffic if Sehwag is involved, Patel turned things around brilliantly as he reminded the former Indian batsman that it’s in the benefit of Sehwag to keep the ‘gloves’ owing to the nippy weather in Delhi.

In reply, Patel stated: “Idhar meri perfect size wale bahut gloves le ke aaya hu.. ise udhar hi rakhe aap..delhi mai thand Badh gayi hai to ghar me kisi ke Kaam aaynege... (I’ve got several gloves that fit me perfectly out here with me. Keep these with you. Given the cold, it might help someone back home.)”

Idhar meri perfect size wale bahut gloves le ke aaya hu.. ise udhar hi rakhe aap..delhi mai thand Badh gayi hai to ghar me kisi ke Kaam aaynege... — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 10, 2018

Needless to say, the response gave Twitteratis a laugh and didn’t take much time for the post to get viral.