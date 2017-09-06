How Peter Handscomb lost 4.5kg battling against Bangladesh in Chittagong

Battling his way through an extremely crucial passage of play, Australia cricket team batsman Peter Handscomb lost 4.5 kilograms during the second day’s play in the ongoing Test against Bangladesh cricket team in Chittagong.

Read more | Bangladesh vs Australia second Test, Day 3 live cricket score

The right-handed batsman, who finished the day unbeaten on 69 off 113 balls in Australia’s first innings on Tuesday, took several breaks as he struggled in the extreme hot and sultry conditions. Australia need to win the second Test to level the two-match series.

Australia lost the first Test by just 20 runs in a thrilling finish , and in order to not suffer a massive slide in the ICC Test rankings, the Steve Smith-led team must win the Chittagong Test.

Australia needed a strong reply to Bangladesh’s first innings score of 305 and by the end of the day’s play on Tuesday, they were 225 for two. Handscomb batted for more than two hours alongside David Warner (88 not out), adding 127 runs for the third wicket and keeping his team in control.

Peter Handscomb walked out to train carrying wicketkeeping pads. Rain came moments later. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/QlZvsJsPOS — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 2, 2017

However, there was a price to pay as Handscomb, not used to the intense heat, doubled-over and dry-heaved on the Chittagong pitch. With the temperature peaking 30 degree Celsius and humidity levels reaching 80 per cent, Handscomb took several breaks in between but did not walk off the field in a performance described as ‘gutsy’ by Australia coach Darren Lehmann.

During the innings, he continuously fell on his knees, nearly throwing up. But, according to the Daily Mail, lack of fluids in his system stopped him from vomiting.

The on-field umpires, Warner and even a few Bangladeshi players kept running to him to check about his status. Towards the end of the day’s play, Handscomb was not even able to stand. The Australian team doctors rushed to the struggling batsman in the middle with drinks and also placed a wet cloth on his neck and head to help him recover.

Lehmann said, “Really gutsy, Obviously it was pretty hot out there, and we saw that yesterday. You have to work really hard for your runs so, to get through in the way they played, was excellent. They’re in the ice baths now. We’ll leave it with the medical team to get them right for tomorrow (Day Three) but a very special day and, hopefully, tomorrow they can kick on.”

Meanwhile, heavy rain delayed the start of the third day’s play in Chittagong on Wednesday.